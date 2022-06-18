Everton eyeing move for 24-year-old Watford man

Everton are interested in signing Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis this summer, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Dennis only joined Watford last summer, and impressed in the Premier League last season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 33 league games.

That was not enough to prevent the Hornets suffering relegation back to the Championship, something that has prompted plenty of speculation around his future.

Now it seems as though Goodison Park is another potential destination for the 24-year-old ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

According to this latest update, Everton have placed Dennis on their list of potential targets for the summer transfer window.

It is thought that the Toffees could move for the Watford man if Richarlison, who himself moved to Goodison Park from the Hornets in 2018, leaves the Merseyside club this summer.

There are still four years remaining on the contract Dennis signed with Watford when he joined from Club Brugge last summer, and it is suggested that the Hornets value the attacker at around £20million.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for Everton if they do make it happen this summer.

If Richarlison is to leave Goodison Park this summer, then there can be no doubt the Toffees will have to find a replacement for the Brazilian.

That is a role that Dennis could certainly fill well, given his ability to do a job in a variety of attacking roles, and the fact he has shown he can both finish and create chances for himself and others.

However, his contract situation means he is unlikely to come cheap with Watford in a strong position to negotiate, and with a number of other clubs having been linked, there could be quite a battle for his signature in the coming months.