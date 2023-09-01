Highlights Everton remain keen on a deal for Willy Gnonto on deadline day, with talks ongoing with Leeds.

Gnonto's Leeds United teammate Luis Sinisterra is being considered as a potential alternative signing by the Toffees, though, if they cannot land the Italian.

Sinisterra is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

With transfer deadline day well underway, Leeds United look to be one of the more active sides in the Championship.

This is both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Indeed, following their relegation from the Premier League, the Whites have had to put up with speculation surrounding some of their best talent all summer, and that is set to continue right up until tonight's transfer deadline.

With that said, Premier League side Everton are a side to watch, with the Toffees reportedly casting their eyes on yet another Leeds United player after their recent failed pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

According to the Daily Express, Everton are continuing to work on signing a winger on deadline day, and have Leeds United in their sights for that player.

Indeed, despite being frustrated and failing in their recent pursuit of Willy Gnonto, the above report claims that Everton have reopened talks with Leeeds over a potential deal for the Italian.

Furthermore, though, and perhaps far more intriguingly, the Daily Express report that Everton are now also exploring the possibility of signing Luis Sinisterra as an alternative to Gnonto.

Like Gnonto, Sinisterra has pushed for an exit from Leeds United previously this summer, with the report claims that Everton could pursue either a permanent deal or a loan one.

How long does Luis Sinisterra have left on his Leeds United contract?

It must be said, though, that Leeds United are in a very strong position when it comes to keeping hold of Sinisterra should they wish to do so.

This is because of the Colombian's contract situation at Elland Road.

Indeed, having only joined the club last summer, Sinisterra signed a long-term deal at Elland Road, meaning he is contracted to the club for quite some time.

For four more years, in fact, until the summer of 2027.

Due to this, it would surely take a very strong offer for Leeds to be tempted to sell.

Should Leeds United sell Luis Sinisterra this summer?

This could all come down to the finances on any potential deal.

However, at this stage, we are inclined to say that Leeds should keep hold of Sinisterra this summer.

Of course, that is providing they can cover his salary for the year, with the player likely to be earning the same amount that he was in the Premier League.

Furthermore, given that Leeds have let go or could let go the likes of Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, they have to make sure they do not go too far when it comes to trimming their attacking options.

Last but not least, given it is deadline day, even if Leeds were to receive a handsome fee for the Colombian, they would have little to no time to bring in a worthy replacement.

All signs suggest the Whites keeping hold of the player.

Would Sinisterra be a good singing for Everton?

Of course, with Everton desperate for attacking reinforcements, were they able to pull this deal off, it would surely be a good addition.

Sinisterra had an exciting career in the Eredivisie and despite an injury-hit first campaign at Leeds, showed real glimpses of quality.

Furthermore, he can play on both the left and right wing, offering Sean Dyche great versatility.

It is certainly going to be interesting to see how this one plays out in the coming hours.