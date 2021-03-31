Everton eyeing EFL player that has wowed scouts amid other PL interest

Barnsley’s Daryl Dike has caught the eye of Everton after his phenomenal start to life at Oakwell, according to Eurosport.

The 20-year-old forward joined on loan from Orlando City in January and has been a key figure in the Tykes’ play-off push over the last few months.

Dike has scored five times in his 11 Championship games since moving to Oakwell and was even named the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month for his exploits in March.

It seems those are not going unnoticed, though, with Eurosport reporting that Everton are interested in the American forward.

The report claims that the US international has impressed the Toffees scouts and that a Premier League move may not be too far away.

The Goodison Park club may face competition if they look to sign him in the summer, with sources telling FLW earlier this month that at least two top-flight sides were tracking him.

Barnsley are understood to have an option to buy him permanently included in the loan deal with Tykes CEO Dane Murphy suggesting earlier this month that the reports claiming it will cost them $20 million (£14.6 million) to do so are wide of the mark.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Barnsley midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Tykes fan?

1 of 20 Where did Herbie Kane start his career? Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

The Verdict

Dike was one of the most interesting arrivals of the January window in the EFL and he’s proven a fantastic acquisition so far.

Opposition sides have found it hard to handle his power and clever movement, with his goals key to Barnsley’s strong last few months.

It’s no surprise to see there is Everton interest and though he has only a few months of Championship football under his belt, this summer could be the smartest time to sign the 20-year-old because he looks a bright prospect and is likely to attract even more attention as time goes by.