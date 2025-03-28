Everton are eyeing a potential double swoop for Sunderland AFC stars, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil.

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees are keen on the possibility of signing the Black Cats’ midfield duo, but crucially face two key obstacles.

One of those is the fact that there is plenty of other Premier League interest in the duo. Rigg is being tracked by the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, while Roma are the latest to join the race for Neil, alongside West Ham and Everton.

TEAMtalk understands that, with Sunderland focused on securing a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, they will not entertain discussions with any potential suitors until the end of the season at least.

Everton will face plenty of competition for the duo

Given the current state of his squad, David Moyes looks set to be facing a summer rebuild of the Toffees’ midfield. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye are both set to become free agents if nothing is done, while Lyon loanee Orel Mangala is unlikely to be signed on a permanent basis, due to his recent ACL injury.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that Moyes and Everton are keen on the Sunderland midfield men. The Scotsman has a desire to build a core of young, up-and-coming British talent at the club, and the Black Cats pair certainly fit that bill.

However, if Everton are to secure their signatures, they will have to beat off interest from several of their top flight rivals. They will also likely have to part with a substantial amount of cash.

It is understood Sunderland have set a £30million valuation for Rigg, who hasn’t even turned 18 yet. Meanwhile, it seems as though a fee of at least £15million would be required to prize their club captain, Neil, away from the Stadium of Light.

Moyes is believed to be open to the possibility of signing players from the Championship as he continues to mould Everton into his image. That will come as no surprise considering the success he has enjoyed with the likes of Tim Cahill and Jarrod Bowen in the past.

From Sunderland’s perspective, they will surely have the opportunity to cool a large proportion of this interest by getting themselves over the line and achieving promotion.

With Regis Le Bris’ side seeming set for a play-off berth, victory at Wembley could hold the key to keeping their stars for the long-term, or at the very least, netting a bit more money if they still depart.

Related Sunderland AFC: Big Jobe Bellingham transfer update emerges involving Nottingham Forest The Reds are looking to bring Bellingham to the City Ground in the summer transfer window.

Rigg and Neil have both been excellent

It’s fair to say that Le Bris has worked wonders over the course of his first season in English football. The Frenchman looks set to lead the division’s youngest squad to a very respectable fourth-placed finish.

He has been helped along the way by several exciting young talents. Jobe Bellingham has naturally hit plenty of headlines, with his fantastic performances also aided by his brother’s exploits. However, it is arguably Rigg who is the jewel in the Black Cats’ crown.

Chris Rigg stats 24/25 (as per Fotmob) Apps 34 Goals 4 Assists 1 Chances created 36 Successful dribbles 33

The 17-year-old academy graduate has played a huge part in their success this season, having notched four league goals and one assist from 34 appearances. Frankly, for a player of his age to be having this level of impact in a league as tough as the Championship, is virtually unheard of.

Hence why, it is no surprise to see some of the country’s biggest clubs keeping tabs on him.

Six years older than Rigg at 23, Neil has been equally impressive. With Neil tending to operate in a slightly more defensive midfield role, it’s perhaps only natural that slightly fewer eyes are on him.

However, he is very much the glue that holds Sunderland’s midfield together, allowing Bellingham and Rigg the freedom to create.

That midfield trio have been the heartbeat of Le Bris’ side all season long, and it currently looks as though the Black Cats must get promoted, or they could potentially end up losing all three.