Everton are eyeing a potential double raid on Leeds United following their relegation to the Championship.

That is according to Football Transfers, who report that the Toffees are in talks with the Whites over possible moves for Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto.

Their report claims that Harrison has a release clause of just £16 million.

For Gnonto, however, no such clause is mentioned, meaning a fee would need to be agreed.

With the above transfer links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential double deal, and whether Leeds can keep hold of either player.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Unfortunately for Leeds United, their players are constantly being linked with a move away from the club at the moment.

However, this will not come as much of a surprise following their relegation.

Jack Harrison is certainly a player you expected to depart the club this summer following their drop, and as such, Everton would be a great destination for him.

The bad thing for Leeds is his release clause, which essentially means whoever signs him are going to get a bargain.

Gnonto, given no release clause has been mentioned, he is just 19, and that he is contracted to the club until 2027, is in a more complicated situation.

That said, it's very easy to envisage the Italian also departing Elland Road this summer.

Harrison netted seven goals and registered five assists in the Premier League last season.

Alfie Burns

Both players would be excellent signings for Everton, who have a big summer ahead of them if they are going to establish themselves clear of trouble in the Premier League.

Whilst neither Harrison or Gnonto solve their issues at No.9, they are creative players to bolster Sean Dyche’s options in the final third.

They will chip in with goals and create plenty more.

The issue for Everton might be rival interest. Both Harrison and Gnonto will have admirers from more established Premier League sides and, in Gnonto’s case, abroad.

Everton would love the pair of them as part of their rebuild, it just won’t be that straightforward to do a double deal.

Brett Worthington

These could be two very good additions for Everton this summer.

Everyone has seen what Jack Harrison is capable of at Premier League level, so if Everton can add the winger to their side, it could be a real coup for the club.

While Wilfried Gnonto showed glimpses of what he can offer a team going forward and again would probably bring some spark into an Everton team that has lacked creativity for 12 months.

Leeds’ potential new ownership means the club may be in a position to refuse offers more than they could have done a few weeks ago. However, if the club receives very good offers for the pair and they are both keen to leave, then it seems to make sense for the Yorkshire club to sell and put the money into the squad for the new manager.