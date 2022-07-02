Everton eyeing Championship forward as Richarlison replacement

Everton are interested in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis as a potential replacement for Richarlison, a report from The Evening Standard has revealed.

Richarlison completed a move to the Toffees’ Premier League rivals Tottenham earlier in the week, leaving Frank Lampard with a job on his hands to replace on of his key attacking outlets.

Now it seems as though Everton are already working towards doing that, with their attention focused on Vicarage Road.

According to this latest update, Dennis is one of a list of potential targets that the Goodison Park club are eyeing, as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Dennis only joined Watford last summer, and impressed during his first season with the club. The 24-year-old scored ten goals and provided six assists in 33 Premier League games, although he was unable to prevent the Hornets suffering relegation to the Championship.

That has attracted attention in the Nigeria international with Everton said to be keen, and Villarreal also thought to have scouted the forward.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on Dennis’ contract with his current club, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

But following their relegation from the Premier League, it has been suggested that Watford could accept a figure in the region of £20million for the sale of the forward this summer.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good piece of business for Everton.

Given how good he was for the club over the last few years, there is no doubt they will have to replace Richarlison, if they are to remain competitive in the Premier League.

Considering how good Dennis was at both finishing and creating chances in a Watford side that struggled at that level last season, you do feel he could be a more than useful replacement to fill that role.

With a price tag of £20million also considerably less than the £60million Everton reportedly received for Richarlison, this does look like it ought to be an affordable deal for the Toffees, so it could be one that is well worth pursuing.