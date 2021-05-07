Everton eye Wigan player with links to Liverpool legend

Everton are reportedly interested in Wigan defender James Carragher, who is the son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

The Toffees are no strangers to raiding the EFL for defensive talent, having signed Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle United last summer.

It seems they could be set to move for another teenage centre-back as, according to The Telegraph, Everton are keen on signing James Carragher – son of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

The 18-year-old is currently on a scholarship at the DW Stadium but is out of contract in the summer, with the Toffees now understood to be weighing up whether to offer him a professional deal.

The report claims that Goodison Park outfit have been scouting James Carragher since he impressed in an academy game between the two clubs this season.

The defender joined Wigan from Liverpool’s academy in July 2017 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the North West club.

The Latics have lost a number of their most talented young players to Premier League clubs in recent years, with Tottenham snapping up Alfie Devine, Brighton signing Jensen Weir, and Leeds United landing Joe Gelhardt.

The Verdict

It seems that Carragher could be the latest young Wigan player to secure a Premier League move.

It must be painful for Latics fans to continue to see their talented youngsters move elsewhere but it seems that exodus is not over yet.

By joining the Toffees, the 18-year-old would be making the opposite switch to the one that his father made – as Jamie Carragher was a boyhood Everton fan before becoming a Liverpool legend.