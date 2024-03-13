Everton see Jacob Greaves as a ready-made replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees hold the advantage in the race to sign the Hull City star this summer.

Greaves has been linked with a move away from the MKM Stadium following his impressive performances this season for Liam Rosenior’s side.

Hull are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this year, but Greaves could depart at the end of the campaign if they remain in the Championship.

The centre-back has featured 36 times in the league so far this season, contributing two goals and four assists for the Yorkshire outfit (all stats from Fbref).

Jacob Greaves transfer latest

Greaves’ impressive performances for Hull have attracted a lot of transfer attention ahead of the summer window.

It is believed Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking the 23-year-old ahead of the transfer market opening at the end of the season.

However, Everton are optimistic that they have the advantage in the race to sign the Hull defender.

Branthwaite has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, which would open up space in Sean Dyche’s side for Greaves.

Related Fabrizio Romano issues Fabio Carvalho guarantee amid Liverpool and Hull City transfer talk There have been recent reports suggesting Hull could sign the youngster permanently this summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs recently signed Radu Dragusin from Italian side Genoa, thus leaving Ange Postecoglou’s side with a strong number of options in defence.

His arrival has tempered the London club’s interest in the Hull player for the time being, opening the door for the Toffees.

However, promotion success for Rosenior’s side could also change the situation surrounding Greaves’ future.

It remains to be seen what kind of asking price Hull will set for the defender, or whether Everton’s financial position will be secure enough to seal a deal.

Greaves has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026, meaning the Yorkshire outfit will be in no rush to cash in on the 23-year-old.

Hull City league position

Hull are currently seventh in the Championship table, level on points with sixth place Norwich City.

An inferior goal difference is all that is separating the two teams at the moment, with nine games remaining in the campaign.

Hull are targeting a top six finish, but four draws in a row has seen them drop crucial points in the race for a play-off place.

West Brom are now five points clear in fifth place, with the likes of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Preston North End also five points behind the Tigers.

Next up for Rosenior’s team is a home game against Stoke City on 29 March.

League status will determine Greaves’ Hull future

The league status of Hull will be very important in determining Greaves’ future, as promotion to the Premier League would surely see him stay.

But also Everton’s own league status will be important, as they could yet still suffer relegation to the Championship.

The Merseyside club’s financial position is also still precarious, so the sale of Branthwaite will likely be needed in order to help afford Greaves.

The Championship defender’s performances in the second tier have been worthy of attention from top flight clubs, and he is looking increasingly ready for the move up the football pyramid.