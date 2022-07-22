Everton make Norwich City transfer enquiry as Premier League season approaches

Norwich City could field further interest from Everton in star right-back Max Aarons this summer.

Dean Smith is currently preparing Norwich for their Championship return, following another top-flight relegation last season.

Aarons remains on the books at Carrow Road, albeit with just two years remaining on his Norwich contract, which could force the club to consider a sale this summer.

As per a report from The Sun, Norwich have fielded an enquiry from Everton for the service of Aarons.

This report highlights that both clubs have held talks over the full-back before, but he’s remained at Norwich.

Worryingly for Frank Lampard, there’s been a lack of movement at Goodison Park this summer, with only James Tarkowski added to a squad that flirted with relegation last season.

Aarons, 22, is an England U21 international and has a wealth of experience across the Championship and Premier League.

Two campaigns in the Championship have yielded 86 appearances, four goals, eight assists and two league titles, whilst Aarons has played 70 times in the Premier League, suffering relegation twice with the Canaries.

The Verdict

Every summer that comes around, the question of Aarons leaving Norwich crops up.

It’s worked for him sticking around at Carrow Road, with the right-back picking up some really valuable experience in both the Premier League and Championship.

You do wonder, though, whether or not it’s time for him to move on and try establish himself as a Premier League player.

With so little left on his deal at Norwich, they might be tempted to cash-in as well.

It’s just a question of whether Everton are the right fit for him at this moment in time given where they were last season.

