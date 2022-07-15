Everton enter transfer talks with Burnley for 25-year-old

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet is being targeted with a swift return to the Premier League by Everton, with the two clubs engaged in transfer talks for the Ivorian international, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported.

The 25-year-old has long been expected to depart the Clarets following their relegation from the top flight, with a £17.5 million release clause able to be triggered because of the drop in division.

Despite returning to training for Vincent Kompany’s side recently, Cornet has been linked with a plethora of Premier League sides, but it appears that Everton are leading the race for his signature.

A deal has not yet been agreed with the Toffees for the versatile winger’s services, but Goodison Park is now the likeliest landing place for Cornet as talks continue.

Cornet has only been with Burnley for one year, having joined the club last summer from Lyon.

He scored nine goals in 26 league appearances for the Clarets, but he may now have played his final match for the East Lancashire outfit with a switch to Merseyside likely.

The Verdict

It was always going to be unlikely that Cornet stuck around at Burnley following their drop to the Championship.

He was probably the shining light of the Clarets’ season, and although his goals weren’t enough to keep the club in the Premier League, it was evident to all that watched him that he was good enough to make the step back up.

With Richarlison now gone from Everton, they need another wide player to come into their starting 11 and play on one flank, with Anthony Gordon on the other.

Cornet can play as a natural winger on the left, as well as cutting in from the right flank, so he can offer Everton some versatility as well as being able to operate as a wing-back – for the fee involved as well it could end up being a bargain.