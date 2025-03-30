Summary Everton sent a scout to watch Chris Rigg but the £40m price tag is putting off interested clubs.

Sunderland are not in a rush to sell Rigg as they have him secured under contract until 2027.

With long-term security over Rigg's future, Sunderland can afford to hold out for a higher fee.

Reports on Sunday have revealed that Everton boss David Moyes sent top spy Charlie Adam to watch Sunderland's Chris Rigg, who is a player of interest for the Toffees.

The teenage sensation has been a key player for his side this season, as they currently sit comfortably inside the play-off places.

As expected with a young English talent, there are plenty of sides keeping an eye on the midfielder as we head towards the summer transfer window.

Journalist Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon page on Sunday that Everton are the latest club to join the race for Rigg's signature, and Moyes even sent one of his top scouts to go and watch the youngster play.

However, the £40m price-tag on Rigg's head is reportedly putting off all interested parties.

Everton watch Sunderland's Chris Rigg, but are put off by hefty price

It's no secret that Rigg will have plenty of suitors come the summer, and a route out of Sunderland won't be hard to find if he wishes to depart the club heading into next season.

Clubs such as Manchester United and West Ham United have already been linked with the Championship wonderkid, and the Toffees are now the latest name to add to the ever-growing list.

Nixon has reported that Everton boss Moyes is interested in bringing the Sunderland star to Bramley-Moor Docks next season, as the club welcomes an exciting new era at their all-new stadium.

Rigg has also reportedly been on the Merseyside outfit's radar since he was a child, hence his decision to send top scout Adam to go and watch the teenager play.

Chris Rigg's Championship stats for Sunderland 2024/25 (FotMob) Apps Goals Assists Chances created Pass accuracy Dribble success Duels won Average rating 35 4 1 38 79.5% 46.5% 46.3% 6.98 *Correct as of 30 March 2025

However, a huge stumbling block is the fee the Black Cats are demanding for their prized asset. According to Nixon, Sunderland are looking for £40m to even consider letting their midfield prodigy leave the club, which has put off the likes of Everton and West Ham.

Both clubs are reportedly keen on a deal at around £10m, but the huge gap between the Premier League sides' valuation of the player and Sunderland's valuation makes you think that there's a long way to go before any sort of agreement is reached.

Sunderland are under no pressure to sell Rigg

After an electric start to the season, Sunderland have been unable to keep up with automatic promotion contenders Sheffield United, Leeds United, and Burnley, but are still sat comfortably in the play-off places with seven games to go.

The Mackems already have plenty of interest in another midfield star, Jobe Bellingham, and will be eager not to be picked apart if they fail to gain promotion. Fortunately, they're under no pressure at all to cash in on Rigg this summer.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club last summer, which runs until June 2027. With two years still left to run on his deal, Sunderland are more than entitled to dictate a hefty fee for their young starlet, should anyone wish to try and poach him from them.

Rigg is a player the club will be thinking about long-term, and what he could be worth in a year's time. If Sunderland were to let him leave for around £10m in the summer, he could be worth close to or even more than the £40m price tag currently attached to him.

With that in mind, it's a relief that the Black Cats have long-term security over Rigg's future.