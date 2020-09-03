Everton edge closer to signing EFL midfielder after agreeing eight-figure fee

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford in a deal worth up to £25million according to BBC Sport.

Doucoure has been a long-term transfer target for the Toffees, and it appears as though a move to Goodison Park will finally take place in the near future.

It is also reported that the Frenchman will sign a four-year deal with Everton, who are adding much-needed strength in depth to their squad ahead of the new league campaign.

Doucoure made 39 appearances for Watford in all competitions during the 2019/20 season, and caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Hornets.

But his efforts were unable to stop Watford from being relegated into the Championship after a disappointing second-half of their league campaign.

It means that they’ll be looking to trim the wage bill ahead of the new season, with Doucoure being one of the key players set to leave the club.

Watford host Middlesbrough in the opening fixture of the Championship 2020/21 season, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Whilst Doucoure could be in line to make his competitive debut for Everton when they take on Spurs on Sunday 13th September.

The Verdict:

It was only a matter of time before a fee was agreed.

Doucoure has already shown that he’s more than capable of playing to a high standard in the Premier League, and it’s good to see him returning to the top-flight.

Watford might be tempted to dip into the market with these funds to find an adequate replacement for Doucoure, as he’ll leave a sizeable gap in their midfield.

If they can replace him, then I expect to see the Hornets challenging for promotion into the Premier League this season.