Everton double deal on verge of completion as EFL ace nears Blues move

Everton are closing in on the double arrivals of James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure with Sky Sports reporting they could be made official as early as Tuesday.

The Blues have been linked with some very exciting transfers this summer window and it appears a pair of them could be as good as done now.

Rodriguez, of course, is a top-class star with him playing for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his career up until this moment.

Doucoure, meanwhile, is a powerhouse and one that excelled in the Premier League despite Watford’s eventual drop into the Championship.

Certainly, he’s good enough to be playing in the Premier League next season and it looks as though he will be with this news in mind.

The Verdict

This is really exciting news for Evertonians.

We’re talking about two players that should really have a big impact at the club when they join.

Rodriguez’s pedigree around Europe is well known whilst here in England we know what Doucoure can bring in the middle of the park with his power and quality on the ball.

It looks as though these deals are pretty much done now, too, and Blues will be looking forward to seeing the official announcements.