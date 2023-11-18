Highlights Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules has put them in real danger of relegation and they are now in the relegation zone.

Many football fans believe that Everton can quickly get themselves out of danger due to their strong position and the struggles of other teams around them.

The deduction could have a major psychological impact on the players, similar to what happened with Reading, and could affect their performance after the international break.

Everton will be devastated after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Although a sanction was expected, the size of it came as a surprise to many who expected the Toffees to receive a much kinder punishment.

They now find themselves in the relegation zone on four points, which is a major blow for them after securing a brilliant 3-2 away win at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Under Sean Dyche, they looked as though they wouldn't be battling relegation again this term, but this sanction has put them in real danger again, and they will be hoping to climb above the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town to ensure they remain at the top level of English football.

How could this points deduction be detrimental to Everton?

Many football fans are convinced that the Toffees will be able to get themselves out of danger reasonably quickly.

They are only two points adrift of safety at this point and many have argued that Dyche's side are in much better shape than those around them.

Premier League (17th-20th) P GD Pts 17 Luton Town 12 -12 6 18 Sheffield United 12 -21 5 19 Everton 12 -3 4 20 Burnley 12 -21 4

Burnley, the Blades and the Hatters have all struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League - and AFC Bournemouth haven't done overly well under Andoni Iraola.

However, this deduction could have a major psychological impact on the players like it did at Reading.

The Royals went downhill in 2022 after receiving their first deduction during the latter stages of 2021 - and declined after their second deduction in April this year.

That sanction and their failure to fight back after that led to their relegation to League One - and they haven't been great since their deductions this season - with the Berkshire side currently sitting at the bottom of the third-tier table.

The likes of Paul Ince and Ruben Selles also have to take responsibility for their past and present failures on the pitch - but the psychological impact of deductions shouldn't be underestimated.

They could easily struggle after the international break, not just because of the sanction but also because of the noise surrounding it and the noise that will continue with the club intending to appeal this decision.

How could Everton's deduction positively impact Leeds United?

The Toffees currently have Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United - and he looks set to remain at Goodison Park for the remainder of the campaign.

He could be crucial in guiding the Merseyside outfit out of relegation danger, with the winger already registering one goal and three assists in six league appearances this term.

His goals and assists tally for Leeds at the top level has also been good - and he could be a crucial asset for the Whites next term and beyond.

Harrison's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, so the West Yorkshire side are in a strong position to keep hold of him.

The Toffees' potential relegation following their points deduction would all but rule out the possibility of Harrison moving to Goodison Park permanently.

And it would also make a permanent move less attractive for Harrison who probably made the loan move to Dyche's side to play at the top level.

Even if the Toffees do remain afloat in the top tier, they will be wary about the consequences of spending too much in the transfer market and may be cautious about forking out too much on an individual player.

And with Leeds likely to charge a huge amount for Harrison considering the winger will still have four years left on his deal next summer, it would be difficult to see the Toffees forking out the amount needed to sign the 26-year-old.

That will increase the Whites' chances of keeping hold of him - and that can only be a good thing for them considering he can be a game-changer at Elland Road.