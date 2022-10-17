Everton continuing to keep tabs on Blackburn Rovers star as scouting mission accomplished

Premier League outfit Everton sent scouts to Wigan Athletic last week as they kept an eye on Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, according to a report from the Daily Mirror (16/10 paper edition; page 75).

The Latics hosted Rovers in midweek with Tyler Morton’s error giving Nathan Broadhead the opportunity to put his side 1-0 up – and the scoreline remained the same as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men were unable to take anything back to Ewood Park.

Chilean Brereton Diaz may have been particularly frustrated considering he missed an opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet, as he looks to continue impressing ahead of the January transfer window.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Tim Sherwood Yes No

The Toffees reportedly made a former offer for the 23-year-old during the latter stages of the summer window but were unable to complete a deal before the deadline passed – and failed to bring in a potential alternative to replace him too.

With this, Frank Lampard’s side could be on the prowl to sign an attacker once more during the winter and Brereton Diaz could be one of their targets again.

However, they aren’t the only sides in the race, with the same outlet (via HITC) also reporting that AC Milan, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are all in the mix to make a move for him next year. The trio could even make moves to try and tie him down to a pre-contract agreement, something the Merseyside outfit don’t have the power to do.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether they do go ahead and make a move for the Chile international – because he hasn’t plied his trade in the top flight before and considering he would come in to try and fill the void Richarlison has created – there may be too much pressure on him to succeed at first.

He took a while to adapt to life at Ewood Park and this is another reason why the Toffees shouldn’t be expecting him to adapt straight away – and certainly not mid-season if he arrives in January.

If they did move to recruit him in the winter though, they would give themselves the best chance of fending off other sides and it could provide him with a few months to get used to the top level before the 2023/24 campaign.

Blackburn’s owners have taken a very firm stance on their star man but that could potentially change in January when he will have six months left on his deal, possibly enabling Lampard’s side to swoop in.

And there’s every chance they could seal a cut-price agreement for him with the Lancashire side potentially aware that European sides will be able to poach him for free via a pre-contract deal.