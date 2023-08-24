Highlights Everton failed to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United, and now looks towards Luis Sinisterra as a potential winger option.

Gnonto returned to training with Leeds, suggesting he is part of their plans, making a move to Everton unlikely.

Leeds' winger, Luis Sinisterra, is also facing uncertainties about his future due to legal issues with his contract and a potential release clause.

Everton could turn to Leeds United’s Luis Sinisterra as they look to bring in a winger after failing to land his teammate Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton fail in Wilfried Gnonto transfer swoop

It’s no secret that Everton are desperate for attacking reinforcements, and they had been looking to sign Gnonto.

The Italian international was the subject of four offers from the Toffees, with Gnonto even refusing to play for Leeds and handing in a transfer request as he looked to push for a move away. Yet, the Whites stood firm, insisting the 19-year-old wasn’t for sale, even though he had been training away from the main group.

And, in a surprising twist, it was confirmed this week that Gnonto had returned to training with the first-team, indicating he is part of Daniel Farke’s plans moving forward.

As a result, it was stated that a move to Goodison Park is looking unlikely.

Everton interested in Luis Sinisterra

Therefore, the Premier League side are on the lookout for another winger, and it appears they could go back to Leeds for another player in Luis Sinisterra, having already brought Jack Harrison to the club from Elland Road.

Sinisterra is another player who is training away from the first-team squad at Leeds due to the doubts about his future, and Farke has admitted there are ‘legal’ issues with his contract, amid uncertainty about a release clause.

So, it remains to be seen whether the former Feyenoord man does depart, but Football Transfers has revealed he could come into the thinking of the recruitment team at Everton.

“It is not clear whether Everton will decide to come back in after talks reached an impasse, but the side are now in the process of considering other options, such as Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven and Luis Sinisterra, also at Leeds.”

Will Leeds sell Luis Sinisterra?

As touched upon, the situation involving the 24-year-old is complicated due to the release clause situation.

Many players have already left Leeds this summer due to clauses in their contract, much to the frustration of Farke and the supporters, so it seems inevitable that Sinisterra would have had such a clause in his contract.

But, Farke has suggested these clauses would expire before the deadline, hence the confusion around Sinisterra’s future.

Either way, it’s sure to be clarified shortly, and it has been claimed that there is interest from several clubs in the wide man.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

There has been so much going on at Leeds in the past few weeks, and the brutal reality is that the squad is currently not good enough, evident by the fact they’ve picked up two points from three games in the Championship.

You have real sympathy for Farke, as he inherited a squad that faced plenty of problems, and the number of players who left on loan was not what he needed.

But, there are some promising signs, with the club making a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri, as they also seek to sign Joel Piroe.

So, there should be a lot of activity in the next eight days, with the future of Sinisterra sure to be resolved quickly as well.

Leeds are back in action at Ipswich this weekend.