Everton considering transfer swoop for 22-year-old Championship player

Everton are considering a move for Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Souttar joined Stoke back in 2016, and after several loan spells elsewhere, Souttar has now firmly established himself at the heart of the Potters defence.

The 22-year-old has made 56 appearances in all competitions for Stoke to date, and has helped Michael O’Neill’s side climb to fourth in the current Championship standings.

Now it seems as though that is starting to attract attention in Souttar from even further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Everton coach Duncan Ferguson recently scouted the Australia international, as they consider whether Souttar is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

It is thought that the Toffees are eyeing Souttar as a potential replacement for Yerry Mina, who is said to be keen on a move back to Italy.

Souttar only signed a new long-term contract with Stoke back in February, which is apparently set to keep him at The Bet365 Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a very good signing for Everton if they pull it off.

If Mina is indeed to leave Goodison Park in the next few months, the Toffees will obviously need to bring in another centre back to ensure they continue to have enough options in that position.

Souttar would be a decent option for them to turn to, with the 22-year-old having developed into one of the most reliable options in the Championship in that position.

At his age Souttar also has plenty of time to improve and adapt to the Premier League as well, so this does seem like a deal that could be rather profitable for Everton, should they be able to get it done.