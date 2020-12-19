Everton considering potential move for ‘outstanding’ Championship star with ‘unbelievable future’

Everton are weighing up whether to make a January move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons with the Premier League club looking to improve their depth in the full-back area.

Aarons was the subject of vast amounts of speculation over the summer transfer window, with Spanish giants Barcelona having been interested in taking the 20-year-old to the Nou Camp. However, Daniel Farke’s side managed to keep hold of the right-back and he has become an integral part of their push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The defender has been one of Norwich’s most consistent performers so far this campaign and has been a constant threat as ever on the overlap down the right-hand side. The 20-year-old has so far managed to register one goal, as well as helping the Canaries record five clean sheets during his 19 Championship appearances.

The Canaries will therefore been keen to do all they can to keep hold of the England under-21 international in January. However, it has now emerged that Everton have joined the teams interested in the defender and have been discussing whether to make a move for him in the winter window. Although it is thought they could struggle to secure a deal, per Eurosport.

The verdict

Aarons is one of the best players outside of the Premier League and it would be no surprise to see a club with Everton’s ambition looking to make a move for him in January. The Canaries have already seen Jamal Lewis move back to the top-flight with Newcastle United, and it was a shock that the 20-year-old still remained at Carrow Road in the summer.

However, Norwich is still an excellent place for him to be developing his game and Aarons has been an impressive performer again this season under Farke. The right-back has been averaging 1.2 key passes per game (Sofascore) to show his star quality on the ball. Such ability has seen him labelled as an ‘outstanding’ player with an ‘unbelievable future’ by his manager.

Norwich will need to keep hold of him until the summer in order to boost their chances of gaining promotion to the Premier League. Therefore, they will again be placing a premium price on his head like they did in the summer. That could mean they are able to once again retain his services.