Everton are considering making a move for Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear as they look to make some key off-field appointments ahead of next season.

The Toffees were taken over by the Friedkin Group earlier this season, with the new owners making the decision to bring back David Moyes after the side were struggling under Sean Dyche.

That looks to be an inspired decision, with Moyes having effectively led the team to safety already after an outstanding first five weeks in charge.

Everton keen on Leeds United’s Angus Kinnear

With Everton moving to their new stadium next season, the Friedkin Group will be working on putting everything in place so they can hit the ground running once they depart Goodison Park, and a big summer window awaits.

It’s not just on the pitch where there will be change though, as The Telegraph has revealed the Merseyside outfit want an ‘experienced football executive’ to join, with Leeds’ Kinnear being a name mentioned.

The update explains how Kinnear’s previous roles at West Ham and Arsenal are seen as positive, particularly as he helped the Gunners as they transitioned to their new stadium.

Plus, he has a good reputation in the game from his time at Elland Road, where Kinnear has spent the past eight years.

Leeds United won’t want to lose Angus Kinnear

There’s no denying that this would be a blow for Leeds and 49ers Enterprises, as Kinnear is a key figure at the club right now.

Of course, over the past eight years there have been highs and lows, but most would acknowledge that Kinnear has done well for Leeds, and the fact the current owners kept him on after buying the club from Andrea Radrizzani speaks volumes.

Championship Table (as of 20/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 33 48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 24 70 3 Burnley 33 30 65 4 Sunderland 33 20 62

Leeds look likely to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, but their ambitions don’t stop there.

It’s no secret that they want to expand Elland Road, and there is plenty of room for growth for the club commercially once they get back among the elite in this country.

Therefore, it will be intriguing to see whether the opportunity to join Everton is appealing to Kinnear, and just how much Leeds push to keep him if a formal approach does arrive, given his role in West Ham and Arsenal's own stadium moves.

So, this is one to monitor over the next few weeks and months, with Everton sure to want an appointment in place for such a key role ahead of what will be a massive summer for them.