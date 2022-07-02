Everton confirm deal for defender after departure from Championship club

Everton have completed the signing of Burnley defender James Tarkowski, the Premier League club have announced.

Tarkowski joined Burnley from Brentford back in the 2016 winter transfer window, and went on to make 219 appearances in total for the Clarets, where his performances earned him two England caps.

However, the centre back’s contract with Burnley expired at the end of last season, at the same time the club’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Can you get 25/25 on this Burnley managers quiz?

1 of 25 How many permanent managers have Burnley had in the last decade? 1 2 5 6

Now though, the 29-year-old has secured a swift return to the Premier League, after securing a move to Goodison Park.

It has been confirmed that Tarkowski has completed his transfer to Everton on a free transfer, becoming the Merseyside club’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The centre back has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Toffees, securing his future at Goodison Park until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Verdict

While this has felt inevitable for quite some time now, it will no doubt still be disappointing for those of a Burnley persuasion.

Tarkowski was a key player for the club throughout his time at Turf Moor, and to lose a player of his quality without receiving a fee is frustrating from a financial perspective as well.

This therefore, does feel like a considerable blow for the Clarets, especially with other options in that position looking as though they could move on as well.

But with other centre backs such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally all moving to Turf Moor already this summer, they do at least have plenty of options ready to step in to that position.