Everton are inching closer to signing Leeds United teenager Wilfried Gnonto, according to Sky Sports Italia (14/7; 11:59pm).

The 19-year-old is one of many Leeds players to have been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer - and quite a few have already departed the club as the Whites prepared for life back in the Championship.

The likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen have secured moves away from the West Yorkshire outfit - but Gnonto in particular was a shining light during a poor season for the Whites last term.

Recording four goals and four assists in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, he has seemingly done enough to put himself in the shop window with several teams believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Which clubs are interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

The Toffees' interest in the teenager is pretty clear - but Aston Villa are also thought to be in the race and that means Sean Dyche's side may face a real battle in their quest to get a deal over the line.

Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for him - and a switch there would give the winger the opportunity to return to his home nation after spells in Switzerland and England.

Gnonto spent a chunk of his youth career at Inter - but wasn't given a real chance to shine at a first-team level before being sold to Zurich.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's transfer stance?

According to talkSPORT, the 19-year-old would be keen to remain in England despite the fact there is Serie A interest in him.

That will be a major boost for the Toffees in their quest to recruit him - but they will need to be wary of the possibility of other Premier League clubs swooping for him.

Although a return to Italy may be tempting, the Italian may feel he still has unfinished business in England, with the player only spending one year in the latter country so far.

How long has Wilfried Gnonto got left on his Leeds United contract?

After signing a five-year contract last summer, his contract doesn't run out until the summer of 2027 and that puts Leeds in a very strong position at the negotiating table.

The player doesn't have a relegation release clause in his contract either, so the Whites could potentially create a bidding war for his signature as they look to generate as much money for him as possible.

However, it looks as though this saga could be dealt with before the start of the season.

Is Wilfried Gnonto a good signing for Everton?

It would be difficult to see the Toffees having a huge budget and that's why it's a surprise that they would splash out a sizeable sum on an inexperienced player.

But it feels as though they are in a no-lose situation here.

If they survive, they should be able to keep hold of the Italian.

But if they are relegated, they should be able to sell him on for a sizeable amount because he's young and should only get better when he gets more experience under his belt.

Dyche's side are certainly in need of more attacking firepower - and he could provide that.