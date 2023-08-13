Highlights Everton are actively pursuing a deal to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Harrison has a release clause in his contract following Leeds' relegation, and the fee is expected to be around £22m.

Leeds will face significant challenges this summer, with the release clauses causing issues and players like Harrison potentially leaving, but they are planning to make new signings to strengthen the squad.

Everton are pushing to sign Leeds United’s Jack Harrison ahead of the transfer deadline as Sean Dyche looks to improve the attacking options in his squad.

Everton target Leeds United’s Jack Harrison

After a tough campaign last time out, that saw the Toffees narrowly avoid relegation to the Championship on the final day, the Premier League side are seeking attacking reinforcements to ensure they aren’t in the same situation again.

A deal has been finalised for Arnaut Danjuma, but the 1-0 loss at home to Fulham on the opening day highlighted that more needs to be done, and Everton have been linked with a host of attackers recently, including Leeds’ Willy Gnonto, who is pushing to move to Goodison Park.

However, whilst that deal rumbles on, it appears a deal for his Whites teammate Harrison is progressing, as journalist Paul Joyce confirmed that the transfer is gathering pace.

“Everton are looking to seal a deal for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Interest is very advanced.”

How much will Jack Harrison cost?

Unlike Gnonto, it has been reported that Harrison has a release clause in his contract that has come into play following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The player signed a new deal at Elland Road shortly after that, which contained the relegation clause.

And, it seems that Everton are taking advantage of that, as Sky Sports confirmed he will be joining them on a season-long loan.

The clauses have been an issue for Leeds all summer. The likes of Max Wober, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristiansen and Brenden Aaronson have all left on loan because their contract allowed, whilst Tyler Adams is expected to depart for around £20m.

Would Leeds miss Jack Harrison?

The 26-year-old, who is currently out injured and expected to return to fitness later this month, has been a key player for Leeds over the years, and he did score five goals and register seven assists last season.

So, he is clearly a quality player, and you would expect him to get close to double figures for both goals and assists in the Championship if he was at the club.

The one positive for Leeds had been that they were very well-stocked out wide. But, with Gnonto refusing to play to force a move, and Luis Sinisterra seemingly doing similar, it’s an area that will need to be addressed if Harrison leaves as well.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

This is turning into a messy summer for Leeds, although you do have sympathy for the new owners because they have inherited this.

The situation with the release clauses is causing a major headache, and they are powerless to stop Harrison moving on if a suitable bid arrives, which is why they’ve lost other players too.

When you add in the unprofessional behaviour of Gnonto and Sinisterra, things don’t look good at the moment, but Farke is clear with what he wants from the summer, and the 49ers will back him with new signings.

So, it’s going to be interesting to see how the squad looks come September 1, and you suspect there will be a lot of activity involving Leeds over the next few weeks.