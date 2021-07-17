Everton close in on transfer breakthrough with EFL player’s arrival imminent

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is set for a move to Premier League side Everton, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 34-year-old was a regular for the Championship side last season after their relegation, but with the Cherries looking to agree a deal for Freddie Woodman and potentially monitoring other goalkeeping targets, Scott Parker is now prepared to let the Bosnian go.

Newcastle United keeper Woodman, who spent last season on loan at Swansea City, was set to be his replacement after the Magpies and Cherries came to a loan agreement for the 24-year-old.

However, Martin Dubravka has returned from the European Championships with a foot injury which could keep the former Swansea loanee at St James’ Park for a little while longer.

Even if this deal doesn’t go through, manager Parker has shown his intent to bring in a new shot-stopper and with Begovic seemingly heading north, the Championship side will be hoping to find a replacement quickly with Mark Travers and Will Dennis the only senior goalkeeping options available to the 40-year-old at this stage.

Begovic is likely to compete with England international Jordan Pickford, as he looks set to link up with the Merseyside club after completing his medical.

A two-year deal has reportedly been agreed and the contract is set to be signed within the next couple of hours.

The Verdict:

Judging by Bournemouth supporters’ social media reaction, Begovic seemed to be a fan favourite at the Vitality Stadium but with his Premier League wages a high cost for the club to maintain, they will understand why the club may need to get him off the books this summer.

This will also give the Cherries a chance to bring in a long-term replacement who could establish themselves as Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper for many years to come.

Whatever happens, they certainly need a replacement and may even want to bring in two keepers if Travers and, or, Dennis head out on loan between now and the end of the window.

