When Gary Rowett became Oxford United manager just weeks before the January transfer window, there was a sense that he would use the opportunity to increase the average age of the squad and bring in some players who had experience in the Championship.

What people weren't necessarily expecting, was the former Millwall manager to bring in some Premier League youngsters that had barely kicked a ball in the second tier.

Stan Mills has joined permanently from Everton and is one for the future

Oxford originally signed Stan Mills on a season-long loan at the start of last season but his time at the club was cut short due to a horrific knee injury in January of last year.

Many fans were impressed with what Mills had shown in his first few months at the club. The youngster had seven goal contributions in his 27 appearances in all competitions before his injury. That included a wonderful left-footed goal from outside the box against Fleetwood Town in a 3-0 away win.

The winger was able to grab a handful of assists as well, mostly from crosses into the box from wide positions. Mills isn't like any other winger United have. He hasn't got the same electric burst of pace of Siriki Dembélé or Przemysław Płacheta, or the nimble agility of Tyler Goodrham, or the physicality and experience of Matt Phillips.

Mills is more of a throwback winger who tends to play on the right-hand side, as a right-footed player. He will use his long legs to glide past players and put in deadly balls for strikers to attack.

Speaking to club media after announcing the deal, Rowett said: "When we look to sign players, we look for someone who will offer something different and improve our group. Stan certainly hits the mark on that front."

Stan Mills 2023/24 in League One, via Fotmob Goals 1 Assists 4 Chances created 10 Successful crosses 9 Successful Dribbles 12

What Mills doesn't possess is championship experience. The 21-year-old has 21 senior appearances to his name, and they all came last year for United. So, while many people are excited about his arrival and believe him to be a talented footballer with a bright future ahead of him, it is far too early to tell whether this is a signing that will pay dividends in the short term.

Despite Rowett being brought into the club to fix the here and now, he clearly has one eye on the future as well.

Alex Matos has signed on loan from Chelsea to offer a short-term fix

Alex Matos' situation is different from Mills. United brought Matos to the club on a six-month loan, which instantly tells you they feel the midfielder is already at the level to compete. Unlike Mills, Matos was signed for the here and now.

We can see similarities, however. The Chelsea player arrived at the club with 19 senior appearances to his name, even fewer than Mills.

Matos signed for Huddersfield Town in January 2024 until the end of the season, with the Terriers unable to avoid relegation to League One at the end of the campaign. The only thing separating the two youngsters in this department is that Matos has experience in the Championship, albeit not a lot.

Related Any Gary Rowett snub puts some pressure on Oxford United transfer decision Record signing will need to prove his worth to both the manager and fans

Matos has already featured six times for United, making his first start against Burnley on Tuesday night. His combative and energetic nature have been utilised high up the pitch to disrupt the opposition's rhythm. He's also replaced the vastly experienced Will Vaulks as a holding midfielder, instructed to get on the ball more and dictate play when possible.

He is certainly a bit of a gamble due to his inexperience and age but is clearly a player Rowett is keen on. He possesses traits of a midfielder that United lack, and perhaps you need someone of his age to provide that athleticism and energy in the middle of the park.

Gary Rowett has also signed Championship veterans from Millwall and Huddersfield

The arrivals of the Everton and Chelsea youngsters have shown a different side to Rowett but he has also signed players with Championship experience, as he was expected to.

Tom Bradshaw joined United with nearly 300 Championship appearances to his name, including some time spent with Rowett when the two were together at Millwall. Michał Helik joined United from Huddersfield with over 150 Championship games under his belt.

It was safe to assume Rowett would look to bring in some players of this profile. Oxford are a team made up of very few players who understand what it takes to survive at this level, something that is vital for any successful side in a relegation battle to have.

The U's boss has shown faith in youngsters as well and the two he has signed this month appear to have been drafted in because he believes they fit into the system he wants to play. As a manager brought into a team midway through a season, the one thing you want to do as early as possible is find players who will be able to play the way you want. The January window came at a perfect time for Rowett, and Matos and Mills are two results of this.