Everton will be able to bring Jack Harrison back to Goodison Park on loan again next season if they pay his wages in full, according to Dan Bardell who revealed this information to Goodison News.

The Toffees managed to take advantage of a clause in Harrison's Leeds United contract to secure a season-long loan deal for the winger last summer - and they benefitted from having him at their disposal.

Jack Harrison's 2023/24 campaign at Everton (All competitions) Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 3

He was one of many valuable first-teamers to depart Elland Road on loan last summer and it's unclear whether some of these first-teamers, including Harrison, will play for Daniel Farke's side again.

Some of those who secured temporary moves, including Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra, have already moved on permanently.

And following the Whites' failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the end of last term, with their poor play-off final performance against Southampton to blame for that, that could increase Harrison's chances of leaving the West Yorkshire club for good in the coming months.

The Whites may have plenty of work to do in their wing department this summer, with Willy Gnonto able to operate in a more central area, Crysencio Summerville attracting plenty of interest and Jaidon Anthony returning to AFC Bournemouth following the end of his loan spell.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Dan James attract interest too, having enjoyed a successful season. He was also one of the few Leeds players to perform well at Wembley.

With all of this in mind, keeping Harrison may be ideal for Leeds, but they will need to balance the books this summer and selling the 27-year-old could be beneficial for the Whites.

Everton could re-sign Jack Harrison this summer

The Toffees are currently in an uncertain situation regarding their takeover situation - and that could end up affecting their transfer business.

They could potentially miss out on Harrison because of this, but there's a clear way that the Merseyside outfit could recruit him if they had some certainty.

Speaking to Goodison News, journalist Bardell said: "From what I’ve heard, as long as a team pays his wage in full then he can go out on loan again because Leeds haven’t been promoted so Everton might do the same again.

"When I do see them and he’s on the pitch it always seems like he impacts games and I think Everton fans would be really pleased with him signing again."

Selling Jack Harrison would be ideal for Leeds United this summer

Another loan exit wouldn't be ideal for Leeds, even though his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028.

They need to keep hold of him to benefit from what he can bring on the pitch - or they need to sell him permanently as they look to remain within financial limits.

Unfortunately, the Whites don't seem to have 100% control over the player's future.

That isn't ideal, because another loan exit wouldn't benefit Leeds, unless he enjoys a brilliant season and can be sold for a huge amount in 2025.

They will want a long-term solution to the Harrison situation as soon as possible - and ideally it will come this summer.