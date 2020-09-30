Everton at a stand-off with EFL club over structure of potential transfer

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey continues to attract the interest of Everton, but the Merseyside club and the Canaries have differing views on how any deal could be structured.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (30/09, 11:49) is reporting that Everton are interested in doing a loan deal, with the option to turn that permanent further down the line.

However, Norwich are insisting on a permanent deal and value Godfrey at £25m. Unless the Canaries budge on that stance, it is likely that Everton will not pursue any deal to sign Godfrey.

The 22-year-old is an England youth international and made 30 appearances for Norwich last season in the top-flight. He impressed in the Premier League despite Norwich’s eventual relegation.

His form in the Championship has been good. Godfrey excelled in helping Norwich win the title in 2018/19, whilst he’s turned out three times for the Canaries this season already.

Daniel Farke’s side have four points from three fixtures so far.

They’ve beaten Huddersfield Town with a late goal, drawn with Preston North End and suffered defeat against AFC Bournemouth over the weekend.

The Verdict

Godfrey is a really good defender and you can see how his career might take off at Everton given their positive start to the season.

However, Norwich are well within their rights to sit tight for the best possible deal.

A loan-to-buy doesn’t help them whatsoever this summer and it’s little surprise to see they aren’t keen on budging with that.

It’s worth a punt from Everton, but it was never realistically going to work.

