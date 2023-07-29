It really should not come as much of a surprise that Everton striker Tom Cannon is a wanted man this summer.

Having been very successful in terms of finding the back of the net at youth level for the Toffees, last season, Cannon headed out on loan for his first taste of regular senior football.

It should have told us a lot that Everton elected for him to do this at Championship level, and not League One or Two level, as so many young players do these days.

Cannon spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Preston North End.

Perhaps because he was thrown in at the deep end, so to speak, it can perhaps explain why it took a few matches to get accustomed to life in the Championship, but, once he got going, there really was no stopping Cannon.

Indeed, after going goalless in his first seven matches for the club, the young forward went on to net eight goals in his next ten league matches.

This purple patch helped Preston North End go on a really good run from February through to April, which saw them climb back into play-off contention.

Which clubs are interested in signing Tom Cannon this summer?

Due to such brilliant form shown during that run, as many as six clubs now want to bring Cannon on loan to the Championship once again this season.

That is the case according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that clubs such as Sunderland, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Birmingham City are all queing up to land the 20-year-old.

Interestingly, in his report, Nixon also revealed that Everton were likely to demand Cannon's wages were paid in full due to the level of interest in his signature, and that most clubs would be willing to pay this.

However, after a more recent update, it appears that this is not the only demand that the Premier League side have.

What is the latest transfer news on Tom Cannon?

Indeed, according to a fresh Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Everton, on top of his wages being covered in full, want a £1 million loan fee in order to sign their young forward for the season.

Indeed, the report reveals that Everton are willing to allow Cannon to leave on loan this summer, but, that they value him highly and therfore want the payment.

Everton reportedly want a big loan fee for Cannon this summer.

Nixon claims that these demands could be a stretch for the clubs interested.

For example, Nixon reveals that whilst Preston could be willing to go close to the figure if it bsed on achievements and league position, and that Stoke are close to paying it, other clubs, sucha s Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham may rate it too much to pay.

Everton are missing a trick when it comes to Tom Cannon's future

In demanding such a fee, it is clear that the clubs able to land Cannon this summer may well have shortened.

Indeed, at Championship level, particularly in a summer where we have seen a lot of free transfers and loan deals, spending £1 million on a player permanently is not done lightly, never mind spending that amount on a loan fee.

For example, last summer, Millwall paid just £1.7 million for Zian Flemming who they snapped up permanently and went on to have a fantastic campaign.

Even this summer, Sunderland signed Jobe Bellingham - a big young talent - for just £1.5 million plus addons, reportedly.

There are countless examples of permanent deals done in the £1-2 million range that really make Everton's demands seem excessive.

The big trick that Everton are missing, though, is that in demanding the £1 million fee, they are limiting Cannon's options, and simply sending him to the club that can afford to line their pockets, as opposed to where may be best for his development.

Everton's demands could well limit Cannon's options this summer.

For example, Nixon's report revealed that the fee may well rule Birmingham City or Blackburn out of the race to sign him. Yet, these two clubs could potentially be great destinations for his development.

John Eustace has shown he enjoys working with young talent at St Andrews and their forward line is undergoing a nice refresh that Cannon could contribute towards greatly next season.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers, despite the signing of Niall Ennis, have a gaping Ben Brereton-Diaz hole to fill in terms of goals, and an exciting young talent like Cannon, if given the opportunity to play regularly, may well have gone on to get them and really thrive at Ewood Park.

Of course, this is not to say that Preston, Stoke, Sunderland, etc, are not good for Cannon's development, simply that Everton are limiting his options.

At the end of the day, of course football is a business, too, but when it comes to a club with Premier League finances at their disposal, like Everton, you would think they would prioritise finding the right club for their player, as opposed to the one that is willing to cough up a substantial loan fee.