Everton and Wolves join race to sign Hull City starlet

Everton and Wolves have entered the race to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter this summer.

According to Hull Live, the Premier League pair have joined three top flight rivals in the competition to sign the electric forward.

Brentford, West Ham and Southampton have also expressed their interest in signing the 21-year old this transfer window.

The England U20 international scored 12 times and assisted three goals for the Tigers in their first campaign back in the Championship.

Shota Arveladze’s side finished 19th, with Lewis-Potter standing out as the key player in the team.

However, the club now faces a battle to keep the player at the MKM Stadium beyond the summer.

With five Premier League clubs now said to be chasing his signature, it is looking increasingly likely that his departure is becoming inevitable.

Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the winger, but have not made their interest concrete to Hull.

Firm offers have been tabled by the three originally interested clubs, but no decisions have yet been made by Hull over the player’s future.

The Championship outfit are expecting more teams to show an interest in Lewis-Potter as the summer drags on.

It is expected that the Englishman will report for pre-season training in two weeks alongside the rest of the first team squad.

The Verdict

It is now becoming increasingly clear that Lewis-Potter is set for top flight football next season.

To have this many Premier League clubs surrounding his future shows just how talented he is.

His performances this season have deservedly caught the attention of some big name clubs, which should help Hull command a large fee should they opt to sell.

It will likely need a big fee too given Hull will need to reinvest that money back into the squad to help their chances of avoiding a relegation scrap next season.