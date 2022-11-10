Everton and West Ham target passes Premier League audition in EFL Cup upset: Opinion

An evening that looked to be drifting into Blackburn Rovers obscurity turned into a famous EFL Cup upset at the London Stadium and the latest chapter in Ben Brereton Diaz’s impressive rise.

The 23-year-old came off the bench midway through the second half and stepped up for his side just when it looked as though hope was lost – cutting in from the left flank and sending a strike into the top corner in the 88th minute to take the game to penalties.

Brereton Diaz made no mistake with the first spot kick, which would help the Championship club eventually come out on top in the mammoth shoot-out to secure passage to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

That victory will likely prove a memorable evening for the Blackburn supporters that travelled down to the London Stadium and may be one that those teams and scouts that are keeping an eye on the Chile international don’t forget either as he inspired his side to victory with a late cameo.

The interested parties – which include Everton and West Ham if reports are to be believed – will have been disappointed not to see Brereton Diaz named among the starters, with both Jon Dahl Tomasson and David Moyes making 11 changes for last night’s EFL Cup tie, as the tie offered a chance to see the highly-rated test himself against top-flight opposition.

It may not have been West Ham’s first-choice defence but the likes of Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Ben Johnson and Emerson are all proven players in the Premier League and on the European stage.

While Brereton Diaz’s form in the Championship over the past 18 months or so has been phenomenal – seeing him score 34 times for Rovers – one of the marks against his name is that he’s not been tested in the top flight.

Obviously, one performance is not proof that he’s ready to make the step up but in the little more than 30 minutes he spent on the pitch, the forward provided a stark reminder of just why there is some much interest in him.

Even before the equaliser, the Hammers looked powerless to stop him cutting in from the left flank and he sent an earlier effort dipping past the far post.

Both Brereton Diaz and Blackburn have reiterated recently that there are no plans for him to move on in January but with his contract set to expire in the summer, any significant offers will surely have to be considered.

Those interested will have been watching last night and if we can deem that a Premier League audition, he surely passed with flying colours.