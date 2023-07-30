The Birmingham City production line is certainly a prolific one, with players such as Jude Bellingham, George Hall and Jobe Bellingham coming through in recent years.

But one player that has perhaps gone under the radar of clubs at a higher level is Jordan James, who is perhaps more established already than the likes of Hall and Bellingham junior - the latter who has departed for Sunderland this summer.

James progressed through the academy system at the Blues since he was eight years of age and in November 2021 he made his first senior appearances as a 17-year-old, which was the start of him becoming a fully-fledged first-teamer.

The teenager played 21 times in his first season around the first-team, and in 2022-23 he was handed 37 appearances by John Eustace, although he was often used as a substitute.

Despite his lack of starts last season, James has impressed in a Birmingham shirt and was capped for the first time by the Wales national team in March, coming off the bench in a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Croatia.

James' emergence into the Cymru national setup has clearly alerted other clubs to his talent, as according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, James is being watched in several parts of Europe.

It is claimed that unnamed Serie A outfits have 'picked up' on the potential of James in recent times, whilst Everton have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old in pre-season - he scored the winning goal earlier in the month in a 1-0 win over Northampton Town.

What is Jordan James' contract situation with Birmingham City?

James signed his first professional contract on the same day he made his senior debut in November 2021, but he signed presumed enhanced terms last summer.

His current contract keeps him at St Andrew's until the summer of 2025, but essentially James' contract runs out in June 2026 as City have a one-year club option that they can trigger at any time.

It does mean though that City have major security over his future, and coupled with Tom Wagner's takeover at the club this summer there will be no real need to sell unless an offer over the odds comes in.

Where would Jordan James fit in at Everton?

It's highly unlikely that James would be getting regular game-time at Goodison Park should the Toffees decide to follow through their scouting of him with a bid.

Sean Dyche is well stocked in the middle of the park right now and considering he doesn't have too many Championship starts under his belt, you'd imagine that James would be one for the future - either in the under-21's or loaned back to Birmingham for a year.

James isn't the first young EFL midfielder that the Toffees have been tracking though recently, with Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton also of interest to the Merseyside outfit.

With Wharton set to cost in excess of £15 million though, James could be a cheaper alternative but he may not be ready for another couple of years, whereas Wharton looked better placed to make the step up.