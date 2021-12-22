Everton and Newcastle United join West Ham in £20m transfer race for Nottingham Forest star

Everton and Newcastle United are said to have joined the likes of West Ham and Brentford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old Wales international has been one of Forest’s standout performers this term and as a result has attracted plenty of interest in his services from clubs higher up the English football pyramid.

Brentford are said to have had a bid rejected late on in the summer window just gone, whilst West Ham are also said to be long term admirers of the attacker.

Now it has been reported that both Everton and Newcastle have joined the race for the player, with the Reds said to have put a valuation of £20 million on Johnson’s head in an attempt to warn off potential suitors.

Forest intend to keep Johnson until the end of the campaign and thus far the player hasn’t given any indication that he sees his future elsewhere.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No

The former Lincoln City loanee is under contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

This is a development that Forest will have largely preempted given the form that has been shown by the player for them this season.

Johnson is by far one of the best young players operating outside of the Premier League and as a result of this he is always going to attract a certain amount of interest as his contract continues to run down.

It is clear that Forest have a certain figure in their mind when it comes to the 20-year-old’s value, so it would be interesting to see how they would react if they were presented with an offer of that size in January.

After all every player has their price and as seen in the past, the Reds have never been a club that stands in the way of letting their best youngsters move on if there is a chance to play higher up the leagues.