Highlights Premier League clubs Everton and Newcastle United are interested in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Neither team is expected to submit bids for him this month though.

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently leading the race for him.

Premier League clubs Everton and Newcastle United are admirers of Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to a report from HITC.

This report came very shortly after it was revealed by David Ornstein that Brighton and Hove Albion were keen on pursuing a deal for the Foxes' star, who has been a crucial asset for Enzo Maresca this season.

Brentford are set to provide the Seagulls with competition too though, although it's unclear whether they will be able to come out on top in this race considering they won't be able to offer him European football at this point.

But a move back to the top flight could be appealing for Dewsbury-Hall, who has proved at times this term that he's too good to be in the Championship.

Scoring a brace on the opening day of the season against Coventry City, that set the tone for what has been a very successful season for him and the Foxes so far, with the club on course to seal a return to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Registering nine goals and nine assists in 27 league appearances this term, it would be a major blow if Maresca's side were to lose him before the deadline, even with the other top-quality players they have in mind.

Interest is mounting in the midfielder though.

Latest on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The Athletic believe Brighton are currently in negotiations to try and secure an agreement for Dewsbury-Hall, although there is a gap in valuation between the two sides at the moment.

Leicester are keen to generate around £30m for the player, which could potentially force some teams out of the race for the 25-year-old.

As mentioned above, Thomas Frank's Bees are also keen on him, although it's unclear whether they would be able to fork out a huge amount to bring him in. The potential sale of Ivan Toney may be required first.

The Athletic have also noted that Arsenal and Fulham are keen on the player, but it seems as though the Seagulls are in pole position at the moment.

HITC have added Everton and Newcastle to his admirers list, but that report has also revealed that the pair don't look set to make bids for him.

The former's reluctance to make an offer doesn't come as a shock considering their financial breaches this term.

Leicester City should demand a high amount for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Foxes this term.

And his price tag should reflect that, with Leicester potentially needing to recruit a replacement if he does go.

There are other midfielders at their disposal - but losing a game-changer like the 25-year-old would leave a huge void that will need to be filled.

His contract doesn't expire until 2027 either, so the Foxes aren't under massive pressure to sell unless they need to generate more money to fall in line with financial rules.

You would back Leicester to generate a huge fee for him if they did sell him before the deadline this month.