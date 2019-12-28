Everton and Monaco enter transfer race to sign Fulham midfielder

Everton and Monaco are both keen on making a permanent move for Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri despite his loan spell at Galatasaray, according to Foot Mercato.

Seri was sent out on a season-long loan spell to the Turkish side over the summer following Fulham’s relegation from he Premier League, but it now appears the attacking midfielder could be on the move after struggling for minutes in the Super Lig.

Everton are thought to be one of the sides keen on signing the Seri – with new Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti understood to be a fan of the 28-year-old – while Monaco are also reported to have been in contact with Seri’s representatives.

Seri could not prevent Fulham from suffering Premier League relegation in the 2018/19 season after making 32 league appearances for the Cottagers, and he was subsequently shipped out to Galatasaray where he has made 17 outings.

The Ivory Coast international still has three years remaining on the contract he signed with the Craven Cottage outfit in the summer of 2018, but interest in the midfielder means it now appears his time at the club could be coming to an end.

The Verdict

Seri was perhaps considered one of Fulham’s most impressive signings of all time when he joined the club in 2018, but he significantly underwhelmed with his performances in West London during a miserable season in the top-flight.

It was then always unlikely that Seri would turn out for Fulham in the Championship given his high wages, and this ultimately led to his loan move to Galatasaray, but it would probably be best for all parties if Seri moved on permanently.

There is a chance Fulham might want to keep hold of him in case they return to the Premier League next season, but the fact Seri’s initial spell at the club went so poorly means it will now be hard for him to win over Fulham fans.