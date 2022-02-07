Everton and Leicester in transfer chase for Bristol City player

Bristol City starlet Alex Scott is attracting attention from Premier League outfits Everton and Leicester City despite the transfer window now being closed, according to Football Insider.

The top flight clubs are looking into a summer swoop for the 18-year-old, who has emerged as one of the Robins’ top stars this season and they both had scouts watching the midfielder as Nigel Pearson’s side lost 3-1 against Blackpool this past weekend.

Scott featured as a 16-year-old for non-league side Guernsey and played 23 times before securing a switch to Bristol City in January 2020, subsequently making his professional debut in April 2021.

After three appearances at the back end of the 2020-21 season, Scott has become a key figure for City during the current campaign, playing 24 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting two further efforts.

Dubbed the ‘Guernsey Grealish’, Scott is tied down to a contract until the summer of 2025 at Ashton Gate but Premier League clubs are set to make a play for the teenager when the season has concluded.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Scott attracting interest considering how good he has been under Nigel Pearson.

Despite only having a slight frame, the 18-year-old has had an impact on matches but aside from his technical ability, he’s also proven his versatility.

Scott is a creative midfielder but has also filled in at wing-back, proving to be more-than capable in standing up to the demands of the Championship.

His future does belong in the Premier League, no matter how soon that is, but it would take big bids for City to even entertain selling Scott.