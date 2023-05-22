Leeds United and Everton are interested in making a move for Che Adams this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Southampton striker could be set to depart the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Adams has just one year left on his existing deal, meaning Southampton could be forced to cash in on the Scotland international.

Should Southampton cash in on Che Adams?

Adams is keen to remain in the top flight following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

While Everton and Leeds are both on course to stay in the Premier League, the pair are still yet to secure their place in the division for next season.

Both face a crunch fixture next week to determine their fate going into the final round of games of the campaign.

With only one of the two clubs able to retain their place in the top flight, it could yet determine where Adams plays his football next season if they make their interest in the forward concrete.

How has Che Adams performed for Southampton since signing for the club?

Adams has been with Southampton since 2019, signing from Birmingham City in a big-money move estimated to be worth a reported £15 million.

The 26-year-old has bagged just five goals and three assists this season, with the Saints ending their 11-year stint in the Premier League.

Southampton’s place at the bottom of the table has also been secured already due to their 3-1 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Adams' most prolific campaign came in 2020-21, where he scored nine and assisted five in the league to help the team to 15th in the table.

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Everton or Leeds United?

Southampton are likely to lose a lot of players this summer due to their relegation to the Championship.

Adams has been a consistent performer in the side but his lack of goals in the top flight has been a clear problem and a contributing factor in their drop to the Championship.

With Leeds and Everton both also facing relegation, it remains to be seen whether a move to either club could materialise just yet.

A move back to the Premier League would obviously be a good next step for Adams at this stage.

With just one year left on his current deal, it also makes sense for Southampton to cash in on the forward.

Given Aberdeen striker Duk has already reportedly been lined up as a replacement, this is a move that could gather pace once the Premier League season is concluded this weekend.