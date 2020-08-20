Everton and Leeds United circle promising EFL forward

Hull City forward James Scott is on the radar of Everton this summer, whilst Leeds United are amongst the other Premier League clubs watching the youngster’s situation.

Scott only linked up with Hull back in January, with TEAMtalk claiming that the Tigers parted with £1.5m to bring him in from Motherwell.

Ultimately, an injury to Scott’s ankle impacted the forward’s development during his early months as a Hull player, but by the end of the 2019/20 campaign, he’d made seven appearances and scored one goal.

As per TEAMtalk, Scott is a player that Hull want to retain after relegation into League One, but there’s significant interest growing in the 19-year-old.

Everton want to add him to their under-23 set-up this summer, whilst Leeds are known to be monitoring the situation at hand, with the Whites making a host of signings of this ilk already this summer.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are the other Premier League sides interested in Scott, who began his youth career with Motherwell.

In 22 matches before joining Hull last winter, Scott scored three goals and registered one assist for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Verdict

Scott looked very encouraging during his brief time in the Hull first-team, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw with Birmingham City.

He’s shown promise in Scotland too, which hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Premier League.

If these clubs like Everton and Leeds step up their pursuit, you’ve got to imagine that despite Hull’s desire to retain the forward, it might be a tough task.

