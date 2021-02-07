Everton and Fulham join West Ham United in transfer race for 18-goal EFL forward

West Ham United have been joined in the race for Blackburn Rovers sharpshooter Adam Armstrong by Premier League rivals Everton and Fulham, according to the Sun on Sunday (7/2, page 60).

David Moyes has admired Armstrong for months and it was strongly rumoured that the Hammers were going to submit a bid for the former Newcastle man in the January transfer window.

They kept a watching brief though and chose not to replace Ajax-bound Seb Haller, but The Sun believe that West Ham are readying up a summer offer for the 18-goal striker, and that Rovers want upwards of £10 million should they not be promoted this season.

But it looks like they will have competition for his signature, as both the Toffees and the Cottagers – who battled it out for Josh King last week – are said to hold an interest in the prolific Rovers man.

According to the Sun article though, both of those clubs would only consider purchasing Armstrong as a ‘squad player’ for next season, which is understandable in Everton’s case as they have the likes of James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewis populating their attack.

It makes less sense for Fulham due to some of their key attacking players only being on loan, but any potential move for Armstrong will likely rest on them surviving in the Premier League due to the finances involved.

The Verdict

Armstrong’s early season form was always likely to get him attention, having netted 14 goals in as many games, but it may be a potential worry to suitors that he’s only scored three in his last 12 league outings.

Regardless of that he still possesses some quality traits – he’s incredibly pacy and scores all types of goals which is why he’s in-demand from top clubs.

Blackburn’s inconsistency means it’s unlikely that they will reach the play offs this season – although they have a squad talented enough to get into the top six – and no promotion would mean that Armstrong is very likely to depart Ewood Park in the summer.

So it will be interesting to see if a bidding war ensues for the Geordie come the summer – Blackburn could end up making some serious profit on their number seven at the end of the season.