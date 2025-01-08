Everton and Crystal Palace are both eyeing a potential move for West Brom winger Tom Fellows.

According to Teamtalk, the two Premier League sides have both placed the 21-year-old on their January transfer shortlist.

Fellows has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Baggies this season, having come through the academy system to cement himself as a key part of the first team squad.

The youngster has contributed two goals and 10 assists for Albion from 26 appearances in the Championship, with the team competing for a top six finish.

Tom Fellows' stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 8th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.10 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.12 Shots 1.46 Assists 0.52 Expected assists (xAG) 0.24 npxG + xAG 0.36 Shot-creating actions 2.61

Tom Fellows transfer latest

Both Everton and Palace have listed Fellows as a potential option for the January transfer window.

His positive performances in the Championship this year has led to multiple Premier League sides noticing.

It was reported by Football Insider in the summer that Southampton made an offer worth £8 million for Fellows, but a deal failed to materialise, with Ipswich Town also mentioned as an interested party.

Everton and Palace are now also weighing up a possible offer, although it remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to persuade West Brom to sell at this stage of the campaign.

The Baggies are currently without a manager following Carlos Corberan’s departure at the end of December, which could also impact their decision on any possible transfer business this month.

West Brom are in the mix for a play-off place, with the team currently sixth in the table.

Tom Fellows’ importance to West Brom

Fellows enjoyed a breakout campaign last year, appearing 33 times in the Championship, including 14 starts.

This season has seen the 21-year-old cement himself as a crucial part of the team, starting in 22 of his 26 appearances for the club.

The winger has contributed a total of six goals and 13 assists from 59 games in the second tier across these two campaigns.

Fellows has a contract with West Brom until the summer of 2027.

Fellows sale would need impressive fee from Everton or Palace

Selling Fellows at this stage of the season would hurt West Brom’s promotion bid.

Any acceptable offer would have to be at least eight figures, and perhaps be as high as £15 million.

It remains to be seen whether Everton or Palace would pay that much, although the Eagles have shown a willingness to spend this month given the speculation surrounding Ben Doak and Romain Esse.

Everton are also now under new ownership, so should have some funds available as they look to avoid the drop into the Championship themselves.