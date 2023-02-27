Everton and AFC Bournemouth join Leeds United in retaining interest in Championship star

Premier League duo Everton and AFC Bournemouth are still keeping a close eye on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres at this stage, according to yesterday’s report from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been a prolific figure for the Sky Blues once again this season, scoring 17 league goals last term but is on course to smash that total between now and the end of the 2022/23 campaign with 15 to his name currently.

Also recording five assists in the Championship this term, he is proving to be one of the most formidable attackers in the division alongside Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom and hasn’t been short of interest because of that.

It was revealed last week that Leeds United were keeping tabs on him still, with Football Insider claiming that Coventry are expected to demand between £10m and £12m for him in the summer with the player’s contract expiring in 2024.

However, the Whites may face a considerable amount of competition for his signature if they did make an approach for him, with the Toffees and the Cherries retaining their interest after being linked with him in the past.

The striker was aware that he was the subject of transfer speculation last month – but was keen to focus on his current side.

The Verdict:

Gyokeres would be a good signing for both the Toffees and the Cherries, regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

Although the Sweden international may not be the Richarlison replacement that Sean Dyche’s side arguably need, they haven’t got a huge budget and would benefit from spending a chunk of it on a prolific goalscorer who will only get better.

You would back him to do well at Goodison Park under a manager of Dyche’s calibre, though it remains to be seen whether it would be an attractive switch for the forward considering the noise surrounding the club at the moment.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have already used the EFL market with Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo coming in this season. And they may feel as though they should dip back into this market once again to pick up an exceptionally talented player.

With one year left on his contract, they may not need to fork out too much on him and this is why they should certainly be looking into this potential move, especially if they remain in the top flight.