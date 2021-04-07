Everton and Adam Armstrong: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Premier League side Everton are lining up a summer transfer move for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of top flight clubs in 2021, with West Ham United keen admirers of the former Newcastle United man, per LancsLive, and now Carlo Ancelotti may be on the list of managers along with David Moyes who likes what they see of Armstrong.

Football Insider believe that Toffees scouts were in attendance at Ewood Park over the Easter weekend as Rovers went down to a 2-0 defeat against promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth.

Armstrong failed to fire though and he’s not exactly been his prolific self recently, and he’s also spent some time on the sidelines as he battles a nagging hamstring problem.

Blackburn’s number seven has scored just three times in his last 10 outings – not nearly as prolific as he was at the start of the campaign where he netted 14 goals in as many games, which would perhaps be a worry to Premier League suitors.

Are Everton likely to pursue Armstrong in the summer though?

Recent Toffees transfer history would suggest that they’d look to the continent for any kind of striking options. Ancelotti and Marcel Brands have brought players in from the likes of Real Madrid and Napoli recently, so taking Blackburn’s striker doesn’t sound too ‘Everton-like’ in 2021.

It all depends what kind of striker the club want though. They brought Josh King in from Bournemouth in the previous transfer window, but he’s hardly had a sniff – but if Everton are in Europe next season they will need more rotational options.

In my opinion I can’t see Everton going for him – recent performances plus his injury struggles will probably put them off and I can see Armstrong ending up at a West Ham or even perhaps Fulham if they stay in the Premier League, or perhaps Newcastle will come back in for him after selling him to Rovers in 2018.