Everton amongst Premier League race to sign wanted EFL man

Wigan Athletic man Antonee Robinson is continuing to attract interest from Premier League clubs, with Everton joining the race to link back up with the left-back.

Robinson’s exit at the DW Stadium looks likely, with Wigan facing up to a League One campaign following administration and a relegation.

And, it appears that Everton are interested in re-signing Robinson, who began his career at Goodison Park.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (13/08, 22:59), Everton have joined the likes of Fulham and Sheffield United in pursuit of Robinson, with a £2m bid likely to get the full-back out of Wigan.

During his time at Everton, Robinson made no impact on the senior squad, but he did feature for the under-23s and spent time on loan with Bolton Wanderers and Wigan.

He made his move permanent to Wigan in 2019, going on to make 38 appearances last season for the Latics.

A move to AC Milan was on the cards in January, but a problem with Robinson’s medical meant that a deal fell through.

He concluded the season with Wigan and helped them to mid-table before a 12-point deduction hit, relegating them.

The Verdict

Robinson is in-demand this summer and it is little surprise to see so many clubs chasing his signature.

The main reason for that is probably the cut-price, with £2m an absolute steal.

However, there’s a good player in Robinson and it could be quite fitting if the 23-year-old’s short career went full circle and he ended up back at Everton.

