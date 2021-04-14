Everton aiming to negotiate fee for key Championship target

Everton see Norwich City full-back Max Aarons as a real option this summer as they look to bolster the right side of their defence but they’re currently unconvinced over Norwich City’s price-tag of £30m.

The defender has had an excellent year once again for the Canaries and has helped them get on the road back to the Premier League with them closing in on promotion now.

That said, there could well be interest in Aarons even if Norwich are promoted and they are going to face quite the fight to try and keep him.

Indeed, they’ve slapped a £30m price-tag on him which, according to The Times, is something that Everton will be looking to haggle over if they are to try and sign the full-back in the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

Aarons is a quality player and will surely have a sustained career at the very top of the game in the Premier League or equivalent.

We’ve seen some big clubs linked with him of late and Everton evidently feel he could be the successor to Seamus Coleman – big boots to fill indeed.

£30m is big money but Norwich have every right to ask for such a fee and it remains to be seen if Everton are successful in talking that price down a little or not.