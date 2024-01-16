Highlights Southampton have set a £6 million price tag for striker Che Adams in the January transfer window.

Adams has been an important player for Southampton, scoring eight goals in 25 appearances this season.

Premier League clubs such as Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the Scotland international.

Southampton have placed a seven-figure price tag on striker Che Adams in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from TalkSport, who say that a number of Premier League clubs are keen on the Scotland international.

Adams a long-term target for Premier League clubs

Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, a number of players would depart St Mary's in the summer transfer window.

Adams though, stayed with the south coast club, despite strong links with top-flight sides such as Everton and Wolves.

Since then, the 27-year-old has continued to prove himself to be an important player for Southampton, scoring eight goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Che Adams Southampton record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 25 8 2 2022/23 35 10 3 2021/22 33 8 3 2020/21 42 9 5 2019/20 36 5 4 As of 16th January 2024

As a result, with speculation around the future of Adams refusing to go away, it seems as though the Saints have now made their stance clear when it comes to the striker's future in the January transfer window.

Southampton eyeing multi-million pound fee for Adams sale

According to this latest update from Talksport, Southampton have set a £6million asking price for the signing of Adams in the January transfer window.

That comes amid apparent continued interest from the likes of Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace, with a number of bottom half Premier League teams said to be looking to add to their attack this month.

As things stand, Adams' contract with Southampton is due to expire at the end of this season, as the five-year deal he signed when joining from Birmingham in the summer of 2019 draws to an end.

Consequently, this month is of course, the Saints' final chance to cash in on the striker, before he is free to leave St Mary's for nothing in the summer.

Southampton eyeing immediate Premier League return

While Adams may get the chance to return to the Premier League this month, Southampton are currently eyeing a swift return to the top-flight of English football themselves.

Russell Martin's side have taken 55 points from 27 Championship games so far this season, meaning they currently sit third in the second-tier table, three points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

The Saints are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Wales to face Martin's former club Swansea City, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Saints asking price for Adams feels fair

There is an argument that this is a justifiable price tag for Southampton to set for Adams this month.

Obviously, they do not have a great deal of scope to negotiate, given this is their last chances to cash in on the striker, which may set up a cheaper sale than would otherwise be the case.

However, the prospect of promotion back to the Premier League would be worth so much more than the sale of any single player, and Adams is becoming an important figure in their push for promotion.

As a result, they are going to want to get a fee for him that reflects that, and provides them with the resources to fund a replacement, something that at this level, £6million should allow Southampton to do.