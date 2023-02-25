“Eventually” – Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray offers Coventry City prediction

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has predicted Coventry City will “get where they want to be eventually” with the “right investment”.

The Black Cats head to the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Both clubs hold hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs this season and were outsiders before a ball was kicked given the size of their budgets in comparison to other clubs in the division.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Mowbray, who was in charge of the Sky Blues between 2015 and 2016 – leaving a year before Mark Robins was installed as manager.

He waxed lyrical on the job that Robins has done at Coventry, labelling him “an amazing coach”, and offered an exciting prediction.

Mowbray told Chronicle Live: “It’s a great club and the manager is doing an amazing job. It’s probably on a journey, if they get the right investment they will get where they want to be eventually.”

A win for Sunderland could send them back into the top six, assuming results elsewhere go their way, while Coventry sit five points back from the play-off places ahead of kick-off.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The Verdict

It’s clear that Mowbray thinks very highly of the manager in the opposite dugout at the Coventry Building Society Arena today and still feels fondly about his former club.

Their rise under Robins has been hugely impressive and with the right investment, there is no reason they can’t get back to the Premier League.

For the time being, however, they’re outsiders in the race for the top six but could take a positive step with a win over the Black Cats today.

It should be an entertaining contest and one that tells us plenty about exactly where each club are.