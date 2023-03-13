“Even with that lurking in the background…” – EFL expert predicts outcome of Hull City’s clash with Burnley

It shouldn’t long now until Burnley‘s promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking is confirmed, with their next assignment being a trip to Hull City on Wednesday night.

You have to go back to the beginning of November to recall the last league defeat for the Clarets – that came against Sheffield United when they were drubbed 5-2 at Bramall Lane – 16 matches have passed since then though with 13 of those being wins.

Saturday’s 3-0 success over Wigan Athletic saw Vincent Kompany’s side go 13 points clear of the Blades at the top of the table, and as they are 17 ahead of Middlesbrough in third it may not be their promotion confirmed soon but also the second tier title.

Hull will be the latest team to try and stop the express train that are the Clarets though, but they seemingly have little to play for in their final 10 matches of the campaign as they sit 11 points below the play-offs and 14 ahead of the drop zone.

Whilst both Millwall and Blackpool have taken a point off Burnley at their own grounds in recent weeks, EFL pundit David Prutton cannot see the same occurring here as he believes the Lancashire outfit will once again come out on top.

“Hull are just ticking along in mid-table as Liam Rosenior continues to plan a way forward for the club,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“They should at least be aiming for a top-half finish to give them a platform to build upon.

“Burnley are well away at the top. Vincent Kompany would never admit it but they will be planning for the Premier League already, and his trip back to Manchester City at the weekend.

“Even with that lurking in the background, I’ll still back them to pick up three points here. 0-2.”

The Verdict

Even though Burnley have dropped a few points on the road recently, you always go into matches expecting them to just win and win convincingly.

They are clearly well ahead the rest of the division and whilst some eyes may be on Manchester City at the weekend and not risking getting injured for that, in terms of ability on paper the Clarets should be too good for the Tigers.

That isn’t to say though that Liam Rosenior’s men cannot cause an upset and take all three points as they certainly have some individual talents that can change a game, but if the previous 16 teams have tried and failed, what makes Hull different?

Unless Burnley are distracted by their glamour cup tie at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, then it’s hard to see past a Clarets victory on their travels.