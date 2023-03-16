Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has warned of the threats Luton Town pose ahead of Saturday's Championship clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats play host to fourth-placed Luton in their final game before the start of the March international break and will be looking to get back to winning ways after last night's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, which has left them eight points away from the play-off places with nine games left of the season.

The spoils were shared when the pair met at Kenilworth Road in October thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Elliot Embleton but the Hatters arrive in the North East with plenty of momentum.

Rob Edwards' side have won four of their last five games and boast one of the best away records in the Championship this term.

Before Burnley's win away at Hull City last night, no team in the second tier had won more points on the road than Luton - a statistic that Mowbray referenced when looking ahead to Saturday's game.

“Listen, we’ve got to be up for every game," he told club media. "It comes very quick, of course, let’s see who’s fit and who’s available.

“Luton - the data says they’re the best away team in the league. They’ve had the most points away from home, even more than Burnley.

“It is another tough, tough fixture for us but one that I hope the fans stick with us and if we can get an advantage from that it should be a good day but we’ve got our hands full against Luton because of the way they play really - their intensity, their directness.

“They’re a real physical team really and we have to be ready for that as best we can. Hopefully, we can have some of the ball and give them problems and see whether we can break them down and make it a good day.”

The Verdict

Things don't get any easier for the Black Cats, who have just days after their defeat to the Blades to rest and prepare for Luton's visit.

Before Burnley's victory at Hull yesterday, no team had won more points on the road than the Hatters, which highlights what a tough test Sunderland will face.

With the likes of Corry Evans, Aji Alese, and Ross Stewart absent, the Black Cats are more lightweight than they would like and Luton are well-equipped to exploit that.

They'll want to win the game but a draw against Luton may prove a very good result.