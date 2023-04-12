Pundit Sam Parkin believes Vincent Kompany will attract interest from other teams even if things go wrong for him at Turf Moor next season, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

The Clarets are currently sitting 19 points clear of third place and are set to secure the Championship title following their 2-0 victory against Sheffield United on Monday night - a win that has opened up a bigger gap between the two teams.

Establishing themselves as the best side in the division by a clear distance, things couldn't be going any better for the former Manchester City captain at this stage.

The difficulties Vincent Kompany could face at Burnley

Things could potentially get tougher for Kompany in the next year or two at Turf Moor considering they will be coming up against higher-quality teams in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old faces a massive summer that will determine whether they will be able to remain afloat in the top flight or not, with several signings needing to be made.

Not only is Ashley Barnes set to leave the club at the end of the season - but also their loanees with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella proving to be integral figures at Turf Moor.

With these departures in mind, they will need to make quite a few additions during the next window but they aren't exactly likely to have the biggest budget in the top division, so they face a big battle in their quest to survive next season.

Kompany could be offered a way out of Turf Moor this summer with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly considering him as a potential candidate to come in during the summer.

A move to the English capital may be tempting for the Belgian considering the stature of Spurs - but Parkin believes he may be better off staying put.

Speaking on this subject, he said [6:29]: "I wouldn’t [move away from Burnley]. I think he’s got a great opportunity to go and hit the ground running in the Premier League.

"I know it’s going to be really difficult but I think his stock’s so high now, I just think the type of guy he is, the type of reputation he had as a player, he’ll get opportunities no problem at all, even if it went badly wrong with Burnley.

"I wouldn’t see that happening, I think it suits him down to the ground where he is right now."

Is Sam Parkin right?

Kompany already knows his first-team squad inside out and with the Belgian likely to have a reasonably decent amount to spend in the summer, he could easily thrive at Turf Moor.

At Tottenham, there will be much higher expectations of him and at this early stage of his managerial career, it would be difficult to see that being the ideal switch for him at the moment.

If he can get a couple of years in the top tier under his belt with the Clarets, he may then be ready to move on and make an impact at an even bigger club but right now, it doesn't seem like the right step for him to make a move away.

Regardless of this, he will probably be approached by a number of clubs if he continues to thrive in Lancashire, but the 37-year-old should be looking to bat them away and be loyal to his current team.

There is one exception to this rule though. If Man City come calling, no one would blame him for making that move because he's a legend there and would surely be given a decent amount of time to succeed at the Etihad Stadium.