Evans starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Cambridge on Saturday

Sunderland will have been hoping that the 1-0 win against Ipswich Town last weekend would be a turning point but they faltered again in midweek.

Despite starting the second half 1-0 up and with an extra player on the pitch following David Davis’ red card, the Black Cats were held to a draw by relegation strugglers Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday evening.

Games are coming thick and fast at the moment, meaning Johnson’s side won’t have to wait long to get another chance to put things right.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we expect to see the Sunderland boss name against Cambridge United tomorrow…

There has been talk of Lee Burge getting another chance but Johnson has stuck with Thorben Hoffmann and it would be a surprise not to see him do the same on Saturday.

Ahead of him, we may see a slight tweak in the back four with Carl Winchester returning to right-back after the Lynden Gooch experiment proved somewhat unsatisfying.

With the options at full-back limited, Luke O’Nien looks likely to reprise his role at left-back despite his shoulder issue with Bailey Wright partnering Callum Doyle through the middle again.

O’Nien and Winchester’s presence in defence should mean that Corry Evans returns in holding midfield alongside the impressive Dan Neil.

Have Sunderland ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Newcastle - St. James' Park? Yes No

He’s not been at his best this season but the injury to Aiden McGeady, who is out for the rest of 2021/22, is a real blow for the Black Cats and it may mean that Johnson opts for Nathan Broadhead and Leon Dajaku on the flanks.

Alex Pritchard’s goal against Shrewsbury showed the sort of magic he is capable to create and we can expect to see him playing in attacking midfield behind Ross Stewart.