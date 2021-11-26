Evans starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Fulham on Saturday

Not many Preston North End fans expected it, but the Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Middlesbrough in midweek after two successive losses – although quite how they managed it is anyone’s guess.

Chris Wilder’s side were utterly dominant for the most part with PNE stopper Daniel Iversen keeping it down to just one before Ched Evans nodded in an equaliser.

And just a few minutes later a winner was gifted to the away side as Sol Bamba’s attempted clearance fell right at the feet of Emil Riis, who dispatched his 12th goal of the season and sent PNE fans back home very happy.

Frankie McAvoy faces a different kind of test now in the form of table-topping Fulham this weekend – let’s see how he may line-up against Marco Silva’s illness-stricken side.

With the way that North End played for most of Tuesday evening you wouldn’t blame McAvoy if he wanted to make a host of changes, but that would be very unlikely.

And in the predicted line-up there is only one change, with the scorer of the equaliser against Boro in Evans coming in for Sean Maguire.

Evans has been absent since August with an injury to his foot and after weeks of stepping up his recovery on the training pitch, he returned as a second half substitute at the Riverside.

His impact was telling as he roughed up the Boro back-line and then powered home a header to make it 1-1, and after what he showed he almost certainly has to be coming in to partner Emil Riis.

There will be other players chomping at the bit for a start with the likes of Daniel Johnson and Ryan Ledson being on the bench whilst defenders the likes of Greg Cunningham and Scott Sinclair make up a strong bench.

You also have to factor summer signing Matthew Olosunde into the mix now – the American is finally fit to appear after an achilles knock in pre-season and it remains to be seen if he’s in the 18-man squad on Saturday.

He is one player that PNE fans are excited to see bombing down the right flank but the visit of the Cottagers may be too soon for a start.