Evans starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend

Preston North End are on the back of two very good results in the Championship – and they’d no doubt love to get one over on rivals Blackburn in their next game too.

The Lilywhites are one of a few teams that have bounced up and down the middle of the second tier table in the last few weeks but after a come-from-behind win over Middlesbrough last week and then a solid draw against Fulham at the weekend, they are in the middle of a good vein of form.

They’ll want to continue that at Ewood Park at the weekend and now would be the best time to take them on considering their current good run.

But who is likely to get the nod for the Lilywhites in the game?

There could be one or two enforced changes for Preston this weekend, with the side struggling with a number of injuries after their tie against Fulham.

Tom Barkhuizen had to hobble off in that match but the hope is that he could play a part still this weekend – and, if he can, then he will certainly start in his usual RWB role.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Preston North End’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Alan Kelly made how many appearances for Preston? 514 524 523 513

Andrew Hughes though may get the chop. He was injured late on in the tie and there is a more than suitable replacement for him in Jordan Storey, so that could be a straight swap.

Midfield is a position of strength for North End and both Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman have been superb recently. Despite having Ryan Ledson on the bench – and Daniel Johnson – it’s likely that both will keep their places.

Alan Browne looked bright too so he should start just behind the in-form Emil Riis, who has been a real bright point for PNE so far this campaign. Alongside him may be Ched Evans this week, with the former Fleetwood man finding the back of the net in his last two fixtures – and now perhaps earning a starting berth for the game against Blackburn over Sean Maguire.